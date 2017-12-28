One Stock All Set to Ride the Pot BoomIt is no longer a matter of debate whether Canadian companies are the best investments in the marijuana industry. Canada is already well-disposed to the idea of a previously stigmatized drug becoming legal for mass recreational use. It is a no-brainer that the best marijuana stocks are buried right in America's backyard.Just to remind you, July 1, 2018 is the day when America's northern neighbor turns its yellow signal green for recreational marijuana. It is expected that full legalization will usher in a "green revolution" of sorts in the country.So, if you haven't already prepared for it, then you.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...