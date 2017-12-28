Technavio market research analysts forecast the global commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market to grow at a CAGR more than 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005162/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market 2017-2021 under their aerospace and defense library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report further segments the global commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market by aircraft type (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional jet) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market:

Growing demand for procurement of newer generation aircraft

Simplified architecture for air data system

Emphasis on increasing fuel-efficiency of an aircraft

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing demand for procurement of newer generation aircraft

Technological advancements have enabled development of fuel-efficient aircraft with decreased noise and carbon emission. Due to low-operational cost benefits, commercial aircraft manufacturers are facing high demand from airline operators for new-generation aircraft. With the growth in air travel in key countries such as China, India, Russia, and the US, the demand is likely to increase. The market is expected to grow with the increase in demand as all aircraft should be equipped with an AoA sensors.

According to Ramyabrata Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for aerospace components research, "In APAC, players such as COMAC and MRJ, are emerging in aircraft manufacturing. COMAC completed its maiden flight of C919 narrow-body aircraft. Since its maiden flight, COMAC announced its largest order to procure 130 units of C919 aircraft."

Simplified architecture for air data system

Along with critical flight data parameters that are crucial for flight control, fly-by-wire flight controls have augmented the performance and reliability of AoA sensors. Air data is essential to control and compute the flight control computer. Designers face difficulty in installing several expensive central air data computers to provide the redundancy. The advancement in air data system has led to the development of distributed air data system that replaced the central computers with smart pressure probes. These pressure lobes are linked by a data bus to flight computers, where the computation takes place.

Emphasis on increasing fuel-efficiency of an aircraft

One-third of the operational cost of an aircraft is spent on fuel. To gain the attention of airline operators, aircraft manufacturers are finding ways to reduce the fuel consumption. Aircraft OEMs are selecting parts and components that can aid in the reduction in fuel consumption.

More than 20% of the fuel is utilized during takeoff and landing phase. This is due to high resistance from air. However, fuel consumed is less at high altitudes due to presence of thin air it experiences are less resistant. Yet, it becomes paramount for an aircraft to maintain steady altitudes while avoiding any unforeseen stalling conditions due to undesired increase in the angle of attack can eventually decrease the flight lift.

"The angle at which the aircraft takes-off constitutes the aerodynamics of the aircraft. Maximum air resistance is experienced if the aircraft takes off at a low angle and thus, requires more thrust to overcome the resistance resulting in more fuel consumption. Similarly, if the aircraft takes off at higher angle below the stall angle it faces less resistance and less fuel is consumed. To prevent the plane from stalling, the AoA indicates the angle at which an aircraft takes off or lands. It further indicates the pilot to maintain required angle that will help reduce the fuel consumption during flight operations," says Ramyabrata.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Commercial Vehicle EGR System Market in APAC 2017-2021

Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Fuel Injection Component Market 2017-2021

Global Aircraft Electric Taxiing Systems Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005162/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com