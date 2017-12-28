The global food and beverage filling equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global food and beverage filling equipment market segmentation by product and mode of operation

Technavio's report on the global food and beverage filling equipment market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product, including rotary fillers, aseptic fillers, volumetric fillers, and net weight fillers. With a share of more than 28%, rotary fillers constituted the largest product segment of the global market in 2016. This was owing to the wide throat opening of rotary fillers, which allows thicker products or those products with large particulates to flow through easily

Based on the mode of operation, the global food and beverage filling equipment market has been segmented into automatic fillers and semi-automatic fillers. Automatic fillers use control systems to automate operations are used for high-speed filling applications. The equipment uses conveyors and electro-pneumatic programmable logic controller (PLC) systems and is suitable for thin, thick, and viscous products.

"Automatic fillers are usually used for medium to large-scale production processes. As manufacturers have total control over the filling activities using these appliances, the efficiency and accuracy of the filling process can be optimized using automatic fillers. These appliances also have the capability to adjust to the changeover of various container sizes. They help in reducing operational and maintenance costs for players operating in the food processing industry," says Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service research.

Global food and beverage filling equipment market: competitive vendor landscape

Many international, regional, and local vendors operate in the global food and beverage filling equipment market. In the next five years, the competition in the market is expected to intensify with an increase in the number of technological innovations and new product developments. The prominent vendors compete against each other on parameters such as design, dimension, price, and production capacity. The key vendors possess ample market shares and focus on the introduction of new products.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Focus on improving efficiency and accuracy of filling

Rise in demand for versatile filling equipment

Market challenges:

Rising energy costs

Chances of contamination while filling

Market trends:

Expansion of food and beverage plants

Automation in filling equipment

