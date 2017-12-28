Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2017) - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Greg Schifrin as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Mr. Greg Schifrin would be appointed as the new CEO of the company replacing Mr. Amit Kumar. Mr. Kumar will continue in his role as corporate secretary. The Company welcomes the continued involvement of Mr. Kumar with BRC. Mr. Catalin Kilofliski will be acting as Executive director to support Management and help BRC achieve its goals.

Mr. Greg Schifrin has worked as a geologist and manager for over 35 years in the mining and mineral exploration industry where he has been involved in precious, base metals, rare earth and uranium exploration and development. Mr. Schifrin has provided technical services and project management for major and junior mining companies through his consulting and service company. During his various tenures, Mr. Schifrin has managed corporate finance, accounting, legal and regulatory requirements, investors, personnel, exploration, geologic evaluation, project development and infrastructure, project generation and land acquisition.

Greg Schifrin, Chief Executive Officer

Blackrock Gold Corp.

Email: minexexploration@yahoo.com

Phone: 1 - 208-290-1180

