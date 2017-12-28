The global medical adhesive tapes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005185/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global medical adhesive tapes market 2017-2021 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global medical adhesive tapes market segmentation by backing material and geography

Technavio's report on the global medical adhesive tapes market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by backing material, including fabric, paper, and plastic. As projected in 2016, around 37% of the market share originated from the fabric segment. The global medical adhesive tapes market by the fabric segment is exhibiting growth because of the increasing use of these tapes in surgeries, sports facilities, wound dressings, and securing IV lines.

Based on geography, the global medical adhesive tapes market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. In 2016, the Americas dominated the global medical adhesive tapes market with a share of around 45% because of technological advances.

"Technological advances and rising focus on hygiene will drive the demand for medical adhesive tapes in the Americas. The US accounts for the largest market share in the Americas. Canada and Brazil are expected to be the key consumers of medical adhesive tapes due to the increasing application of these tapes in surgeries, wound dressings, securing IV lines, ostomy, burn injury, and sports-related facilities. Technological advances have led to the emergence of acrylic and silicon resin-based medical adhesive tapes in these countries," says Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research.

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

Global medical adhesive tapes market: competitive vendor landscape

The global medical adhesive tapes market is dominated by large players such as 3M, Johnson Johnson Services, Scapa Group, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Smith Nephew, and Medtronic. Manufacturers introduce innovative products to increase their market shares. Key players in the global medical tapes market have introduced tapes exclusively for professional sports. Skin-sensitive tapes for premium customers help vendors increase their market shares. As the market is characterized by innovation and intense competition among the key players, the threat of new entrants is low.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Flourishing medical tourism industry in APAC

Increase in global aging population

Market challenges:

Increasing cost pressure on manufacturers

Competition from substitute medical tapes

Market trends:

Shift to environment-friendly, green products

Increasing investments in the medical industry

Get a sample copy of the global medical adhesive tapes market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing specialty chemicals research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005185/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com