Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.12.2017 | 19:31
PR Newswire

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dealing in Shares

PR Newswire
London, December 28

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. ("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

Dealing in Shares

Weiss Korea announces that it received notification that on December 28, 2017, Dr. Andrew Weiss, the CEO of Weiss Asset Management LP, donated 524,000 ordinary shares in the Company to a 501(c)3 public charity 'Donor-Advised Fund' ("DAF'). While Dr. Weiss will retain some influence over the investment direction of his portion of the assets in the DAF, he has relinquished full control over the shares donated to the charity whose assets are managed by an independent, third-party investment manager not affiliated with Dr. Weiss or Weiss Asset Management LP. Following this donation, he holds 6,486,888 ordinary shares, representing 7.69 per cent of the Company's total issued share capital.

For further information, please contact:

N+1 Singer+44 20 7496 3000
James Maxwell - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited+44 1481 745 498
Cara De La Mare
Website
www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

