Technavio market research analysts forecast the global motor protection relays market to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005206/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global motor protection relays market 2017-2021 under their industrial automation library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report further segments the global motor protection relays market by product-type (manual reset motor protection relays and automatic reset motor protection relays), by end-user (power industry, automotive industry, metals and minerals industry, and water and wastewater treatment industry), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global motor protection relays market:

Rising need for modernization of substations

Growing investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure

Increasing demand for HVAC systems

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rising need for modernization of substations

A substation is an electric system with high-voltage facility. It is used to change the level of AC voltages or to convert AC current to DC current or vice versa. The increasing need for modernization of substations is acting as a catalyst to boost the demand for motor protection relays. During the operation of a substation, if there is a fault, a motor protective relay trips the circuit breaker, ensuring safe and reliable operation of the substation. This will involve automation of substations, reducing the overall operational costs and improving the grid security. Therefore, the growth of the global automated substations market will lead to the growth of global motor protection relays market.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research, "With the growth in transmission and distribution networks across the world, the number of substations will continue to grow. This increasing number of substations will directly lead to a rise in demand for motor protection relays as well as feeder protection relays. At present, APAC has the maximum number of ongoing transmission and distribution expansion projects and is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing regional market for protective relays."

Growing investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure

The increased pace of investments in the field of transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure, which includes substations and T&D lines, alongside the growing urbanization in developing nations has propelled the growth of the global motor protective relays market. To ensure uninterrupted power supply with minimum loss, substations in developed nations are being modernized. This is being achieved by replacing electromagnetic relays with advanced numeric and digital relays. These digital relays come with an added advantage of retaining data that allows users to track power outages caused by faulty lines.

Presently, APAC is housing the maximum number of T&D projects because of which it is one of the leading markets in this global market. North America and Europe are other regions that are expected to be highly lucrative for players in the global motor protection relays market.

Increasing demand for HVAC systems

The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technology is based on the principles of thermodynamics and fluid mechanics. It is used to deliver thermal comfort and an improved indoor environment. HVAC involves many different types of systems that are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation purposes. The global HVAC industry should grow at a healthy rate because of the increase in construction activities, frequent climatic changes, the decreasing unemployment rate, and increasing urbanization and disposable income in developing countries.

"Almost all the heating, ventilating, and air conditioning appliances have motors installed in them. Motor protection relays are used in HVAC systems to control fan motors of the condenser, evaporator, cooling tower motor, and compressor motors. Therefore, the growth of the global motor protection relays market is directly correlated to the growth of the global HVAC systems market," says Raghav.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Pump Rental Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Clutches and Brakes Market 2017-2021

Global Artificial Lift Systems Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005206/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com