Landrum HR: LandrumHR Offers Human Resources Training Webinar in January 2018

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2017 / LandrumHR, a professional employer organization (PEO) company in Pensacola, FL, is proud to announce that they will be hosting a human resources training webinar in January 2018. The webinar, titled, "Sex, Drugs and Human Resources: What Every Employer Needs to Know in 2018," is completely free to attend and registration is now open. The webinar will be held on Tuesday, January 23rd at 10:00am CST. Those interested can register for the human resource webinar here.

Deborah Brousseau, Director of Marketing at LandrumHR, says, "2017 has been a crazy year as far as HR and employment law is concerned - you name it, it's happened. We have a strong feeling that these and other changes will continue to be an important part of employer conversations in 2018. If you're an HR manager, business owner, or practice administrator, this webinar is for you!" Spaces are limited, so register as soon as possible.

During the webinar, experts will discuss topics such as sexual harassment in the workplace, medical marijuana, employees on social media, cybersecurity, HR trends they see coming, and much more. Brousseau adds, "If you have any further questions about the issues that will be discussed or about any of our other services and training packages, feel free to contact us. We will be happy to answer all your questions."

LandrumHR also has a very active social media presence. All information about the webinar and other upcoming events will be shared through their various pages. Attendees and other interested parties can view the LandrumHR Facebook page for additional information.

Contact Landrum:

Deborah Brousseau - Director of Marketing

850-266-6064

DBrousseau@landrumhr.com

Landrum 6723 Plantation Road

Pensacola, FL 32504

