OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Strengthens Board of Directors with the Appointment of Avi Zwelling, Esq.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2017 / OptimumBank Holdings, Inc., the parent company of OptimumBank (www.OptimumBank.com) (NASDAQ: OPHC), a bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Avi Zwelling, Esq., to the Company's Board of Directors. The appointment is consistent with the Company's strategy to strengthen its Board with experienced executives who add value as the Bank continues to grow its footprint in South Florida.

"We are very pleased to welcome Avi to the team as a member of the Board. His business knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to expand the Bank and create further awareness in the community," said Moishe Gubin, Chairman of OptimumBank.

Avi Zwelling is an attorney based in Boca Raton, Florida. Mr. Zwelling's law practice focuses on Commercial Litigation, Real Estate and Banking. Mr. Zwelling graduated from Columbia University, B.A. and Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

"I am very excited to join the OptimumBank team. I have known Moishe Gubin for many years and have had the pleasure of working with him in many capacities. To be able to formalize my relationship with the bank and be a part of its growth is a very special opportunity that I look forward to building upon," said Avi Zwelling.

About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our limited operating history, managing our expected growth, risks associated with integration of acquired websites, possible inadvertent infringement of third party intellectual property rights, our ability to effectively compete, our acquisition strategy, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.'s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time-to-time in its SEC filings. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

