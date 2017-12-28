

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While passage of the Republican tax reform bill has been described as President Donald Trump's first major legislative victory, the president has repeatedly claimed he has accomplished more than any other administration in his first year in the White House.



Trump declared in a speech to first responders in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday that he has signed more legislation than any previous president.



'You know, one of the things that people don't understand, we have signed more legislation than anybody - we broke the record of Harry Truman,' Trump said.



However, a recent report by website GovTrack indicated that Trump's claim about his legislative accomplishments could not be further from the truth.



GovTrack found that Trump has actually signed the fewest bills into law by this point in any president's first year at least as far back as President Dwight D. Eisenhower.



The report said Trump had signed 94 bills into law by his 336th day in office, eight fewer than President George W. Bush and not even half as many as Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush.



The data from GovTrack was published a day before Trump signed the massive $1.5 trillion tax reform bill into law.



Trump also told the first responders that he shortly intends to sign the United States Fire Administration, AFG, and SAFER Program Reauthorization Act, which authorizes $750 million in grants for firefighters and first responders.



The president has routinely argued that the accomplishments of his administration go beyond signing legislation, pointing to the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and executive orders slashing regulations.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX