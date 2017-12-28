London stocks finished the session little changed as strength in miners helped to offset the positive tone in the pound, although trading volumes and news were light heading into the new year. The FTSE 100 edged up 0.03% to 7,622.88, having earlier breached Wednesday's all-time intra-day high of 7,632.71. Meanwhile, the pound was down 0.18% against the euro at 1.1250 and up 0.31% versus the dollar at 1.3444. Analyst Henry Croft at Accendo Markets said: "The US dollar extending its sell-off, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...