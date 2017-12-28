ACOR INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 17, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ("Acorda") (NASDAQ: ACOR) securities between April 18, 2016 and November 14, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/acorda-therapeutics-inc?wire=3. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the drug treatment, tozadenant, entailed significant undisclosed safety risks; (ii) accordingly, the Company had overstated tozadenant's approval prospects and commercial viability; (iii) the Company had likewise overstated the benefits of the Biotie Acquisition; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Acorda's shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

On November 15, 2017, Acorda revealed it had ceased enrolling new patients in its Phase 3 trial of its Parkinson's treatment due to patient deaths.

If you suffered a loss in Acorda, you have until January 17, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/acorda-therapeutics-inc?wire=3.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong