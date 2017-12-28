

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Detroit, Michigan-based Fresh Pak has announced a voluntary recall of red/green apple slices that was supplied by Jack Brown Produce, as it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although others may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.



The recalled apple slices were distributed in Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin in retail stores and through distributors.



