

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose for sixth straight session, hitting multi-month highs on a weak U.S. dollar.



Analysts say the economy did not improve enough to change the outlook for interest rates in 2018.



The Fed has projected three rates, but some say they will proceed with caution until a sustain pick up in inflation.



February gold rose $5.80, or 0.5%, to close at $1,297.20 an ounce, the highest since October.



In economic news, Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly expanded at a faster rate in the month of December, MNI Indicators revealed in a report on Thursday.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer climbed to 67.6 in December from 63.9 in November, with a reading above 50 indicating growth.



