Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Black Pepper Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of black pepper and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Majority of the demand for black pepper comes from the growing processed foods industry, owing to the rise in the consumption of confectionaries, ready-to-eat products, and fried foods," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, advances in the cultivation practices in countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia have increased yields, resulting in the high supply of the produce from these nations," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Black Pepper Market:

Rise in the number of consumers preferring health over taste.

The rise in demand for organic spices.

Food manufacturers replacing salt with spices in processed foods.

The rise in the number of consumers preferring health over taste:

The unhealthy eating habits among the global population have resulted in the rise in the number of health issues. This has led to the shift in consumer preferences and eating habits. Moreover, the use of black pepper offers various health benefits such as improved digestion, respiratory relief, and improved cognitive function. As a result, an increasing number of consumers are using spices in their diets and prefer using food products that have spices instead of salt and sugar among other ingredients as additives. The preference for spices over other additives has expanded the potential market opportunities for black pepper suppliers.

The rise in demand for organic spices:

The food industry is significantly affected by the growing demand for organic food ingredients. The consumers now prefer all their food ingredients, including black pepper, to be of organic origins. Organic black pepper does not contain harmful chemicals when compared with pepper that is derived from crops which are mostly subject to toxic pesticides and chemicals. As a result, suppliers are focusing on organic black pepper and are including other organically grown spices in their product portfolio to cater the growing demand.

Food manufacturers replacing salt with spices in processed foods:

A large number of food manufacturers are now cautious about the ingredients used in their products owing to the growing health consciousness of end-consumers. As a result, they are replacing ingredients that can have harmful effects with safer products. Salt is increasingly being replaced with black pepper as the overconsumption of salt is associated with diseases and health issues. The increasing adoption of black pepper as a replacement of salt in processed foods will expand the market size of black pepper to a large extent.

