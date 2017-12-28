Rich Gorman Sells NewsLauncher Technology to NYC Private Equity Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2017 / Rich Gorman, creator of the first automated sponsored content platform, NewsLauncher, and its largest shareholder, has sold his intellectual property to a NYC-based private equity firm at an undisclosed sum. The world's greatest brands such as Home Depot, Staples, and Robert Half have used NewsLauncher's unique technology platform to directly connect to some of the largest news publications in the world, including the Associated Press. Because of its potential to automate sponsored content, NewsLauncher has previously received $650,000 in seed funding.

The secret to NewsLauncher's success came when Mr. Gorman, the creator of its IP, realized that the true value of the NewsLauncher software was in licensing it directly to third-party publishers as opposed to being the middle-man in the marketplace. Think the Uber of the digital news publication industry, and that's what led to NewsLauncher's success.

"One of the challenges that we overcame in the NewsLauncher startup was dealing with the vagaries of every publisher. A sponsored article on Metro would look very different than an article on the AP or Little Things. Some publishers allowed bylines, others would keep the sponsored stories up permanently, while publishers like the LA Times were apt to take down sponsored stories after a certain time period. I quickly realized that the best way to streamline sponsored content via NewsLauncher was to license the software directly to the publisher and allow them to customize it to their exact needs."

The NYC firm which acquired NewsLauncher only purchased its technology and is leaving behind the domain, Newlauncher.com.

"In 2018 I will be working to sell Fulfillment.com, a leading logistics company that I founded back in 2011. I led the acquisition of the brand from eBay Enterprises and built the business model. With the right buyer, Fulfillment.com could feasibly scale to a multi-billion-dollar annual business.

In the meantime, I remain laser-focused on several other ventures that my team launched in recent years. We plan to maximize our investor's value and plan to announce more deals in 2018."

About Rich Gorman: Rich Gorman is an entrepreneur with a primary focus on business models that leverage the internet to achieve scale. For more information, please email impact@directresponse.net.

SOURCE: NewsLauncher