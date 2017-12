WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves, natural gas stocks have moved notably higher over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index has advanced by 1.4 percent.



The strength in the sector comes amid an increase by the price of natural gas, with natural gas for February delivery climbing $0.182 to $2.914 per million BTUs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX