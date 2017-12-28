

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Disney has reportedly started taking away 'Do Not Disturb' signs at several of its resorts in Walt Disney World.



The 'Do Not Disturb' door sign has been switched with 'Room Occupied' signs that will alert maintenance and staff that guests are currently in their rooms, but will not stop Disney staff from coming in.



The decision to improve security features follows after the Las Vegas mass shooting that saw gunman Stephen Paddock conceal 23 guns by hanging such a sign on his hotel room door.



Following the October shooting, Las Vegas hotels including The Orleans Hotel and Casino on the Strip began changing their 'Do Not Disturb' policies in November.



