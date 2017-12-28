Elastos ICO Offers a Cross-Platform Operating System and Public Blockchain Designed for a Smart Economy

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2017 / The Elastos Foundation, creator of the ELA token, is introducing its open-source smart economy platform. A crowd-sale will launch in the first week of January 2018. More than six million ELA tokens have been sold in China, raising nearly 4,000 bitcoins.

Elastos is an open-source operating system (OS) that uses the internet and blockchain as base-layer infrastructure to support the development of decentralized applications (DApps). It's a network-oriented OS where applications and services execute across the internet. Elastos separates network communications from application computing, and it facilitates a new generation of universal apps running on AR/VR headsets, IoT gateways, game consoles, phones, PCs, TVs and cloud servers.

The Elastos Foundation aims to change the world with its "internet of things" infrastructure by providing a use case for their blockchain to the general public. To make its ecosystem flourish, Elastos provides a credit system, secure computing environment, rights confirmation, transactions, registration and circulation of digital assets in a smart economy.

Developers can earn ELA tokens by creating social apps, video games, marketplaces, search engines and other applications. The DApps are used on a public blockchain. Holders of ELA can spend their tokens buying products from participating businesses across all digital platforms.

Moreover, Elastos coordinates with strategic partners for merged bitcoin mining, which means its blockchain features strong computing capability. Elastos is also compatible with NEO blockchains. NEO founder Da Hongfei is an advisor and backer of the Elastos project.

App developers can use C/C++, HTML/JS and Java to create new programs. Elastos supports almost all Android Java and JS APIs and frameworks. It features distributed OS runtime to guarantee end-to-end security and integrity across the internet. Applications, services and IoT devices are prohibited from sending/receiving network packets directly, in order to fence off network attacks initiated from third-party software and hardware.

Elastos runtime has a pioneering, service-oriented architecture designed ideally for containers/virtual machines. It prevents malicious code from penetrating into the system layer. Elastos is decentralized across the internet, and utilizes blockchains to authenticate user IDs, application IDs and machine IDs. All smart contracts and DApps are executed on auxiliary blockchains, which are app-level functionalities placed on top of the Elastos network OS.

About Elastos

The Elastos Project was created by Chen Rong in 2000. Rong formerly worked as senior software engineer at Microsoft. In 2017, blockchain technology was integrated into Elastos, enabling the development of the Smart Web. Elastos's vision is to become a blockchain platform that supports large-scale decentralized applications.

Elastos has been supported by Foxconn, Chinese Central Government and Tsinghua University. In August 2017, Elastos completed a private sale in China, raising 4,000 bitcoins and releasing 6 million ELA tokens.

