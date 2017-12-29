

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had retreated almost 20 points or 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,300-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Friday's trade.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside thanks to support from crude oil prices. The European markets were flat and mixed, and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the resource stocks and financial shares.



For the day, the index collected 20.60 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 3,296.38 after trading between 3,263.73 and 3,304.10.



Among the actives, Zijin Mining soared 10.09 percent, while Jiangxi Copper surged 6.73 percent, Bank of China collected 0.26 percent, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.80 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.49 percent, Bank of Communications skidded 0.96 percent, China Life eased 0.03 percent, Ping An Insurance gained 0.34 percent, PetroChina shed 0.37 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 1.31 percent and Vanke dipped 0.29 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks turned in another lackluster performance in light volume on Thursday - although the Dow reached a fresh record closing high.



The Dow climbed 63.21 points or 0.26 percent to 24,837.51, while the NASDAQ edged up 10.82 points or 0.16 percent to 6,950.16 and the S&P 500 rose 4.92 points or 0.18 percent to 2,687.54.



The mild strength on Wall Street reflected window dressing as investors padded their portfolios going into the end of the year - although many traders remained away from their desks ahead of the long weekend, leading to another light trading day.



In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly came in unchanged in the week ended December 23. Also, MNI Indicators said Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly expanded at a faster rate in December.



Crude oil prices continued to rise Thursday, touching fresh two-year highs after another drop in U.S. oil inventories. West Texas Intermediate oil for February ended up 20 cents or 0.3 percent at $59.84/bbl.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX