

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc (AAPL) has posted an open letter of apology to its customers for its handling of a battery issue affecting older iPhones.



Apple also reducing the price of a replacement battery for out of warranty phones to $29, from the original price of $79. Apple said it would replace batteries in an iPhone 6 or later model, starting in late January and running through December 2018.



Apple said it will include a new feature in its next operating system update that lets iPhone users check the health of their iPhone's battery.



In its letter of apology, the company mentioned that 'We've been hearing feedback from our customers about the way we handle performance for iPhones with older batteries and how we have communicated that process'. That refers to Apple's recent admission that it slowed down performance on iPhones with older batteries to avoid shutdowns that result from overtaxing degraded lithium-ion batteries.



In its apology letter, posted on the company's website, says there has been some 'misunderstanding about the issue' of how it was handling the performance of older iPhones.



'First and foremost, we have never - and would never - do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades,' Apple said in a statement released today.



'Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that.'



'We now believe that another contributor to these user experiences is the continued chemical aging of the batteries in older iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s devices, many of which are still running on their original batteries,' Apple acknowledged.



'We've always wanted our customers to be able to use their iPhones as long as possible,' the letter reads. 'We're proud that Apple products are known for their durability, and for holding their value longer than our competitors' devices.'



