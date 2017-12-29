

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Online-video streaming service Netflix Inc. (NFLX) said in its regulatory filing that its CEO Reed Hastings will receive $28.7 million worth of stock options in 2018 in addition to an annual salary of $700,000.



In an 8-K filing Thursday, Netflix also disclosed salary and stock-option awards for other top executives.



Chief content officer Ted Sarandos will have a $12 million annual salary and will receive $14.25 million in stock options in 2018.



CFO David Wells will have a base salary of $2.8 million and $2.45 million in stock options.



Greg Peters, chief product officer, will get a $6 million salary and $6.6 million in stock options; and general counsel David Hyman's 2018 pay package will include $2.5 million in salary and $3.275 million in stock awards.



