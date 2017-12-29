-- 115 new listings across the Nordics in 2017 beat previous record from 2015 -- Number of listed companies at Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market at all-time high -- Nasdaq First North passed 300 listed companies



Stockholm, December 29, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) welcomed 115 new listings to its Nordic markets* in 2017, raising 3.8 billion EUR in capital. This surpassed the previous record of 97 new listings in 2015. A majority of new listings (79 companies/69 percent) were on Nasdaq First North.



"The Nordic region has maintained its position as Europe's leading listing hub for SMEs through Nasdaq First North, which is a liquid market for early stage companies to grow both financially and organically," said Lauri Rosendahl, President of Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Stockholm. "SMEs employ roughly two in every three people across the EU and contribute significantly to economic growth. Maintaining a strong Nordic ecosystem for IPOs, where these companies get more efficient access to financing and capital, is one of Nasdaq's top priorities."



A number of other milestones were also achieved in 2017, including:



-- The Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market is currently at an all-time high in terms of total number of listed companies with 321, exceeding the previous record of 318 listed companies set back in 2001. -- For the first time Nasdaq First North reached 300+ listed companies across the Nordics in October (current number of listed companies: 318). -- The 60th listed company completed a switch from Nasdaq First North to the Main Market since Nasdaq's European market for smaller, growth-oriented companies launched in 2006.



"While Finland and Sweden continue to attract the majority of all Nordic listings, it has been exciting to see an increased interest also from Danish companies this year, in particular in Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, SVP & Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "The IPO climate is closely linked to macro economic events and based on our pipeline of companies for next year we expect a continued strong activity for Nordic IPOs during the first half of 2018, as long as the current environment remains resilient."



2017 Nasdaq Nordic Listings Statistics**



Main Market Nasdaq First North -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total New Listings (incl. switches)*** 36 79 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Public Offerings 20 65 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Switches from Nasdaq First North 10 - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Switches from non-Nasdaq markets 2 9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company spin-offs 4 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listing, no offering - 3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Raised (Million EUR) 3166.8 704.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Largest IPOs (capital raised, million EUR) Terveystalo (762) - Helsinki Rovio Entertainment (424) - Helsinki Munters Group (414) - Stockholm -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sectors with most listings Healthcare Technology Industrials --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



2017 Nasdaq Stockholm Listings Statistics**



Main Market Nasdaq First North --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total New Listings (incl. switches)*** 26 70 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Public Offerings 14 57 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Switches from Nasdaq First North**** 7 - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Switches from non-Nasdaq markets 2 9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company spin-offs 3 2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listing, no offering - 2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Raised (Million EUR) 1623.6 580.7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Largest IPOs (capital raised, million EUR) Munters Group (414) Ambea (209) Medicover (208) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sectors with most listings Healthcare Technology Industrials ---------------------------------------------------------------------------



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. **Data Source: Nasdaq Nordic, Econ & Stat Research ***Includes IPOs, listings with no offerings, company spin-offs as well as switches from non-Nasdaq Markets ****Includes switches from Nasdaq First North to the Main Market



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is currently regulated as an alternative marketplace, but will be regulated as a multilateral trading facility effective January 3, 2018). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



