

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence weakened in December, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The producer confidence index fell to 8.9 in December from 9.1 in November. Nonetheless, this was the second highest value seen this year. The November's reading was the highest since early 2008.



In December, producers were less positive about the expected activity. However, their assessment of order book level improved and they were also slightly more positive about the stock of finished products.



