

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Biosimilar Trastuzumab, co-developed by Biocon Ltd. and Mylan N.V. (MYL), has been approved by ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory agency, through their partner Libbs Farmaceutica (Libbs), a leading Brazilian pharmaceutical company.



Co-developed by Biocon and Mylan, this is the first biosimilar Trastuzumab to be approved in Brazil and is indicated for the treatment of overexpressing HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, HER2-positive early stage breast cancer and HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer.



Libbs will commercialize the product in Brazil under the brand name Zedora, which will provide affordable access to a cutting-edge biologics therapy for patients in Brazil.



