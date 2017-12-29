sprite-preloader
29.12.2017
PR Newswire

PipeHawk Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, December 28

29 December 2017

PipeHawk plc

("PipeHawk' or the "Company')

Total Voting Rights

PipeHawk announces that the Company's issued share capital comprises 34,020,515 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares'), with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is therefore 34,020,515.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:


PipeHawk Plc
Gordon Watt (Chairman)
Tel. No. 01252 338 959
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Broker)
David Worlidge/James Thomas		Tel. No. 020 3328 5656

