Milamber Ventures Plc - Completion of Acquisition

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF ESSENTIAL LEARNING

Milamber Ventures PLC (NEX: MLVP), the media, technology and education growth accelerator, announces that it has completed the acquisition of Essential Learning Company Limited ("Essential') and now owns 100% of the issued share capital of that company.

In May 2017, Milamber bought 15% of Essential Learning for a consideration of £75,000 satisfied by the issue of 406,250 ordinary shares of 1p each in Milamber ("Ordinary Shares').

On 7 August 2017, Milamber entered into non-binding Heads of Terms to buy the remaining 85% of the equity of Essential for a deferred payment of £800,000 in cash and £100,000 of Ordinary Shares. This acquisition has now been completed on the terms as detailed below.

For the period April 2016 to March 2017, Essential had revenues of £888,235 and made a loss of £342,870. The loss was as a result of restructuring the company and preparing it for Apprenticeship Levy status, which it secured in March 2017.

Since April 2017, Essential has secured over £1.5 million in new contracts with Apprentice Levy paying customers, a £216,000 contract via the Adult Education Budget awarded in August 2017, and an Apprenticeship Training Delivery contract awarded on 7 December 2017 for £395,000 from the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Overview of Essential

Based in Greater Manchester and Gloucestershire, Essential is a training provider in the Health, Education and Care Services sectors. Essential has a growing reputation in its sectors built on consistently providing:

high quality delivery

high level of learner commitment

high quality, trusted assessors

The Directors of Milamber believe that Essential is poised for growth, with an opportunity to work within the Government's new apprenticeship funding system that came into effect on 1 May 2017.

Essential is a RoTO (UK Government Register of Training Organisations) registered Adult Education Board Authorised training provider. As a RoTO registered provider, Essential, through the Adult Education Budget (AEB), provides QCF Qualifications, which are typically for candidates that are 19+, with each qualification typically consisting of a 6 to12 month course and CPD certificate qualifications, encompassing Community Learning.

During March 2017 Essential became a RoATP (UK Government Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers) registered authorised training provider for the Apprenticeship Levy funding programme. As a registered provider on RoATP, Essential can provide employers with services that meet the requirements of the Employer Apprenticeship Levy and Co-investment initiative and can now access as a primary provider the £2.8 billion per year Apprenticeship Levy budget.

The UK Government has committed to create three million apprenticeships by 2020. Employers with a payroll of over £3 million will be subject to 0.5% payroll levy via the existing PAYE process to HMRC. The control of the apprenticeship funding will be put into the hands of the employer through the Digital Apprenticeship Service.

Essential has several 'Preferred Supplier' relationships with Councils, Colleges and other organisations in the Health, Education and Care Services sectors. Essential is also a Pearson Authorised Testing Centre and Qualsafe awarding body.

Essential is now in a prime position to exploit the change in funding as a primary provider on RoATP and to grow into more regions across more sectors. Strategic partnerships are being secured to offer courses on-line, as well as in warehousing and logistics, social work and anti-terrorism.

Yvonne Lalley, Managing Director of Essential, said, "We are delighted that the acquisition by Milamber has completed. Our teams have already been working together for the past 8 months and the transformation of the business as a result is progressing to plan. Essential's mission is to be a single provider for all employers and learners to access services which will support them in gaining and developing skills needed to reach their full potential. We are very excited to be working with Milamber and, being within the Milamber portfolio means we are able to accelerate our growth further and provide the quality training that is needed in the market place today.'

Andy Hasoon, Executive Chairman of Milamber, said, "Milamber is thrilled to have completed its first material acquisition and we already have established a close working relationship with the Essential team. Our focus for 2018 is to move the company into profit which is on target to happen in the first quarter of 2018. We are already scaling the customer base and leveraging the Apprentice Levy funding model. This allows companies to only pay 10% of the training costs of each apprentice they take on, with the Education and Skills Funding Agency paying 90% of any apprenticeship training fees.'

Deal Specifics

In May 2017, Milamber acquired a 15% interest in Essential from Gravity Investment Group Limited ("Gravity') for a consideration of £75,000. The consideration was satisfied by the issue of 406,250 Ordinary Shares, which represented approximately 6% of Milamber's then issued share capital.

Milamber has now completed the acquisition by acquiring the remaining 85% of Essential from Gravity and another vendor ("the Vendor') for a maximum consideration of £900,000, payable as £800,000 to Gravity and £100,000 to the Vendor.

£30,000 of the consideration is due to the Vendor on completion, and it has been agreed that this amount will be satisfied shortly by the issue of 250,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 12p per share. At the same time, a further 250,000 Ordinary Shares will be issued, also at 12p per share, to the directors of Essential.

The consideration balance of £870,000 will fall due for payment on the occurrence of certain events, namely:

The receipt by Essential of sums pursuant to an outstanding warranty claim being made against the previous owners;

The receipt by Essential of certain R&D tax credit rebates;

Essential achieving quarterly profitability after completion; and

Milamber raising a minimum of £150,000 in funding, at which point an initial payment will be due to Gravity, however, the structure of further payments to Gravity is weighted to allow funding to go into Milamber and Essential, to fund their growth strategy, prior to paying Gravity.

The balance of £70,000 due to the Vendor will be satisfied in Ordinary Shares (along with an additional £70,000 worth of Ordinary Shares to Essential's directors); the consideration due to Gravity of £800,000 will be satisfied in cash or, subject to the mutual agreement of both parties, Ordinary Shares.

A Loan Note of £50,000 has been provided to Essential by a consortium of individual investors to help finance Essential to the point of anticipated profitability in Q1 2018. This loan note will either be repaid in cash by Essential after 6 months or be satisfied on Essential's behalf by Milamber issuing Ordinary Shares, at a price of 10.5p per share, equating to 476,190 Ordinary Shares. A coupon is payable at a rate of 2.25% per month which equates to approximately £7,150 for the period and will either be repaid in cash or settled by an issue of Ordinary Shares at the mid-market price at the time of conversion.

