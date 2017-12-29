Milamber Ventures Plc - Interim Results

29 December 2017

Milamber Ventures Plc

("Milamber' or the "Company")

INTERIM RESULTS

For the Six Months Ended 30 September 2017

Milamber is pleased to report its interim results for the six month period 1 April to 30 September 2017. Milamber is an incubator and growth accelerator working with a number of dynamic small companies ("Portfolio Companies') helping them to grow through business development activities and by securing funding. Milamber has more recently also adopted a strategy of buying education companies outright, and is announcing the completion of its first such acquisition today.

The Company has made significant progress since the year end. In particular:

Milamber secured cash investments of £74,139, being used for development purposes and to help our Portfolio Companies, and satisfied payment for services valued at £50,884 via an issue of Milamber ordinary shares.

Milamber successfully completed its acquisition of Essential Learning Company, an apprenticeship training company based in Manchester, as announced today.

We helped our Portfolio Company, Droplet Computing, raise £1.5 million in funding from a single investor. Droplet solves the problems many face when trying to run enterprise applications safely and securely on their device of choice.

James Drace-Francis was appointed Group Chief Financial Officer and Charlotte Argyle became Partner.

We launched the Milamber Education Technology Fund (the "Fund') in partnership with Innvotec. The Fund is an evergreen SEIS/EIS fund that will support technologies underpinning true innovation in the Education Technology arena.

Milamber Partners and Ambassadors were present at, and contributed to, keynote events including Invest Tel Aviv and the EIS and VCT Event 2017. We also hosted two of our own networking events: the Angelaires Launch in London on 11 July 2017, and the Milamber US Event at New York University on 27 September 2017.

Milamber commenced work with an increasing number of new Portfolio Companies, including Meetoo, Cirrus, and Saberr. As we deliver the best of our business advice and sales development offering, our clients inevitably present opportunities for us to assist and participate in the next stage of funding.

We also had a specific focus in the period on expanding our relationships with Angel Networks, Family Offices, Institutions, Corporate Investors and Legal Advisors.

Our philanthropy project with Peter Samuelson ("First Star UK') opened its first academy at St Mary's University, Twickenham, and welcomed its first cohort of looked after children. Our Executive Chairman, Andy Hasoon, was invited to chair First Star UK as it expands to other Universities and regions throughout England.

Andy Hasoon gave several interviews and participated on panels for events such as the VCT Investor Summit 2017 in London and the NYU Social Entrepreneurship Program in New York.

Milamber USA has also made significant progress following our event on 27 September 2017 in New York. The US team are currently working on a number of acquisitions, the first of which we hope to announce in early 2018.

Andy Hasoon, Executive Chairman of Milamber, commented:

"We have continued to develop our strategy with great success, ending 2017 ahead of the Board's expectations.

"The completion of the acquisition of Essential Learning is the beginning of our consolidation strategy in the Education sector. As you will see in the months to come, this will not only have a material impact on our financial performance, but also show what our team is capable of executing.

"The closing of follow-on funding rounds during 2017 with our Portfolio Companies receiving aggregate funding in excess of £5 million is testament to the fact that our triage and growth accelerator strategy is working at the Portfolio Company level.

"Furthermore, having secured 'Business Development' contracts with the eSFA, Adult Education Board, various strategic partnerships and several successful funding applications for our philanthropy project First Star - which helps looked after children in the UK graduate secondary school and help them get to College or University - we are creating a powerful 'value creation' engine that is already demonstrating significant results.

Lastly, the launch of our first fund, the Milamber SEIS/EIS Education Technology fund managed by Innvotec, will allow us to lead investment rounds and collaborate with other funding partners to help incubate the next generation of learning and education companies. This will help deliver on our purpose, which is to drive innovation in the global education sector.'

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT 6 months to 6 months to Year ended 30-Sep-17 30-Sep-16 31-Mar-17 £ £ £ Notes (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Turnover 147,370 223,754 314,673 Cost of Sales - - - Gross Profit 147,370 223,754 314,673 Administrative Expenses Continuing Operations (410,017) (420,178) (625,901) Operating (loss) / profit (262,647) (196,424) (311,228) Loss on ordinary activities before taxation (262,647) (196,424) (311,228) Tax on loss on ordinary activities - - - LOSS FOR THE PERIOD 1 (262,647) (196,424) (311,228) Loss per share (pence) 2 Basic and Fully Diluted: Continuing and Total Operations (4.0p) (4.2p) (6.7p)

BALANCE SHEET 30-Sep-17 30-Sep-16 31-Mar-17 £ £ £ Notes (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Fixed Assets Development Costs 1,322,196 305,167 1,011,102 Investments 447,159 163,300 447,159 Loans to Associates 13,750 - Total Fixed Assets 1,769,355 482,217 1,458,261 Current Assets Debtors 110,073 86,364 111,342 Cash at Bank 4,002 12,426 (348) Creditors Amounts falling due within one year (142,922) (121,508) (203,048) Net current assets (liabilities) (28,847) (22,718) (92,054) Amounts repayable in more than one year (1,281,457) (255,236) (819,495) NET ASSETS 459,051 204,263 546,712 Capital and Reserves Called up Share Capital 2 217,315 192,760 203,065 Share Premium 1,761,814 1,393,788 1,601,077 Capital Redemption Reserve 2,056 2,056 2,056 Equity and Other Reserves 27,753 27,753 27,753 Revaluation Reserve 239,659 - 239,659 Profit and Loss Account (1,789,546) (1,412,094) (1,526,898) Total Capital and Reserves 459,051 204,263 546,712

Notes to the interim financial statements:

1. Basis of preparation

The financial statements for the six months to 30 September 2017 are unaudited and do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the year ended 31 March 2017 is extracted from the audited statutory accounts for the year then ended which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The audit report on these accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

In the opinion of the Directors the financial information for the six months to 30 September 2017 presents fairly the financial position and results of operations for the period in conformity with UKGAAP which have been consistently applied. The interim statement for the six months ended 30 September 2017 was approved by the Board of Directors on 29 December 2017.

The financial information for the six months to 30 September 2017 has been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the full annual accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2017.

2. Earnings per share

The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the earnings attributable to the ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period. The comparative averages were based on the numbers of shares in issue for the periods to 30 September 2016 and 31 March 2017.

The weighted average number of equity shares in issue for the period was 6,602,727 (six months to 30 September 2015 - 4,049,702, year to 31 March 2017 - 2,173,081) and the loss after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders was £262,647 (six months to 30 September 2016 - loss £196,424, year to 31 March 2017 - loss £311,228).

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

An updated summary in pdf format of Milamber Ventures plc can be downloaded at: www.milamber.co.uk/investors.

Or, for further information about Milamber or its Portfolio Companies, please contact:

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside informatizon as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.