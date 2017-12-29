*F-Secure Corporation, Stock exchange release, 29 December 2017, 09.00 (EET)
F-Secure Corporation will publish its interim reports during 2018 as follows:
-- Q4/2017 and Full year 2017: 9 February 2018 -- Q1/2018: 4 May 2018 -- Q2/2018: 8 August 2018 -- Q3/2018: 2 November 2018
Annual General Meeting
-- The Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 4 April 2018 -- Shareholders' proposals to the agenda of the meeting shall be submitted by 8 February 2018 -- The Annual Report for 2017 will be published on the Company's website latest on 14 March 2018
The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date.
F-Secure Corporation
More information:
Tapio Pesola, Investor Relations Manager +358 44 373 46 93 investor-relations@f-secure.com
