*F-Secure Corporation, Stock exchange release, 29 December 2017, 09.00 (EET)



F-Secure Corporation will publish its interim reports during 2018 as follows:



-- Q4/2017 and Full year 2017: 9 February 2018 -- Q1/2018: 4 May 2018 -- Q2/2018: 8 August 2018 -- Q3/2018: 2 November 2018



Annual General Meeting



-- The Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 4 April 2018 -- Shareholders' proposals to the agenda of the meeting shall be submitted by 8 February 2018 -- The Annual Report for 2017 will be published on the Company's website latest on 14 March 2018



The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date.



F-Secure Corporation



More information:



Tapio Pesola, Investor Relations Manager +358 44 373 46 93 investor-relations@f-secure.com