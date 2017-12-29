Rokiskio suris AB, Pramones str. 3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2017-12-29 07:57 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rokiskio suris AB informs that the operational results of the Group of Rokiskio suris AB for the year 2018 will be announced as follows:
April 4th Annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements for year 2017 July 28th Consolidated six month financial accountability of the Group for the year 2018
Dalius Trumpa Deputy CEO +370 458 55200
