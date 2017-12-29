Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Results of Extraordinary General Meeting 29-Dec-2017 / 07:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC NCSP Announces Results of EGM 29 December 2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby reports that the extraordinary general meeting of PJSC NCSP shareholders dated 25 December 2017 has approved the following decisions. 1) Terminate the powers of Sultan Batov as General Director (CEO) of PJSC NCSP from 25 December 2017. 2) Elect Sergey Kireev as General Director (CEO) of PJSC NCSP from 26 December 2017. 3) Approve the new edition of the Charter of PJSC NCSP. 4) Approve new edition of the Regulations on the General shareholders' meeting of PJSC NCSP. 5) Approve the new edition of the Regulations on the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP. 6) Approve the new edition of the Regulations on the General Director of PJSC NCSP. 7) Approve the Regulations on Remuneration to members of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP and bring it in force immediately. About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, JSC SFP. Contacts Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: ROM TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 5064 End of Announcement EQS News Service 642189 29-Dec-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2017 01:45 ET (06:45 GMT)