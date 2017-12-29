NDOT Announces its Expansion Plan

SUNNYVALE, California, December 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In response to the increased demand for its mobility products, NDOT, a Coimbatore-based technology firm, takes series of initiatives as a move to make its global presence in an ever-growing transportation market. Cloaked over $6 million in sales and partnered with over 250+ clients worldwide, NDOT's products have greater potential to revolutionize the industry.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623441/NDOT_Logo.jpg )



Earlier this year, they were in talks with the foreign investor to raise the fund of $10 million for its expansion and developments. As they are planning for a bigger move to build an international portfolio, they announce its expansion plan recently and are also looking for resellers across the globe to sell Enterprise SaaS products.

NDOT has hit the transportation industry with its eminent products for taxi management, Taximobility, and fleet and logistics management, CerebroX, serving clients worldwide. Both are feature-rich and one-of-a-kind connected intelligent platforms to equip the industry players with efficient taxi and fleet management solutions.

Having a competitive advantage, NDOT has a strong business model focused on technology enablement and innovation that are positioned for very large-scale growth. With clear investment plans, they have tracked a way to benefit its investors with 4-5x growth in 3 years.

"As a mission to avail the opportunities and get more visibility in the global market, our investments are now geared toward building our international portfolio in the USA, the Middle East, and the UK," NDOT's MD, Nandakumar Somasundaram said.

About NDOT

NDOT is an IT firm that provides connected intelligent solutions for transportation management. We are envisioned to be the global leader in providing the transportation technology to help businesses make smarter decisions in moving commodities and people. And has a mission of connecting 2 million commercial vehicles on Cloud by 2020. We have been in the industry for over a decade and have a wide experience in the field and begot two unique brainchilds to manage on-demand passenger services and fleet and logistics businesses, Taximobility and CerebroX, respectively.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ndot.in/

About Nandakumar Somasundaram

Nandakumar Somasundaram, the CEO and Managing director of NDOT, is a techie who envisioned the future of the Internet of Things (IoT) and stepped into the IT industry with a passion for Artificial Intelligence (AI). He is obsessed with transportation and wants it to be simplified with technology and connected intelligence. Now his focus is more on transportation and logistics.