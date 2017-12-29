

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) announced the sale of an additional 7.5 percent stake in Connect Plus (company which operates the M25 orbital motorway) for a cash consideration of 62 million pounds. The Group said the expected profit on the disposal is 32 million pounds. The proceeds will be used to pay down borrowings in 2018.



Balfour Beatty stated that, as a result of the sale of 12.5% of Connect Plus, announced on 21 December 2017, and the latest transaction, the Board's expectations for both Group profit before tax and year end net cash in 2017 are above those included in the trading update on 12 December 2017.



Balfour Beatty continues to hold a 20 percent stake in Connect Plus.



