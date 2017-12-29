

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) said Friday that it has completed and signed documentation with Airbus which, amongst other things, provides for the purchase of 146 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft. The purchase will enable Wizz Air to deliver on its fleet replacement and expansion plans and to continue delivering strong growth for the next decade.



At current list prices, the order for 146 Airbus A320neo Family is valued in excess of US$17.2 billion, although Airbus has granted significant discounts from list prices to Wizz Air.



On Thursday, Leading aircraft lessor AerCap holdings N.V. (AER) has upped its A320neo portfolio after signing a firm agreement to buy 50 additional aircraft. The transaction brings AerCap's firm orders for the A320neo Family aircraft to a total of 270, owned and on order.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX