

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus said that it finalized agreements with Indigo Partners and its four portfolio airlines for the purchase of 430 additional A320neo Family aircraft for ultra-low-cost airlines Frontier Airlines (United States), JetSMART (Chile), Volaris (Mexico) and Wizz Air (Hungary). The signed purchase agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding among the parties announced at the Dubai Air Show last month.



The 430-aircraft order is made up of 274 A320neos and 156 A321neos worth $49.5 billion at list prices. Airlines in the Indigo Partners family had previous placed orders for a total of 427 A320 Family aircraft.



Indigo Partners' Franke indicated that engine selections will be made at a later date.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX