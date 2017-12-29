Stockholm, Sweden, 2017-12-29 08:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - During December, the number of shares and votes in BTS Group AB (publ) increased due to the targeted new issue communicated by press release on December 15, 2017.



Following the increase, the total number of shares in BTS Group amounts to 18,887,051, divided between 853,800 class A shares and 18,033,251 class B shares. The number of votes in BTS Group amounts to 26,571,251, divided by 8,538,000 votes attributable to class A shares and 18,033,251 votes attributable to class B shares. The share capital amounts to SEK 6,295,683.67 after the increase.



For more information, please contact:



Michael Wallin Head of Investor relations



BTS Group AB michael.wallin@bts.com +46 708-788 019



Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.



This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on December 29, 2017.



