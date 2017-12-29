Hoylu AB: Hoylu AB: SUFFOLK EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH HOYLU BY STANDARDIZING ON THE PLATFORM

Malmo, Sweden, December 29, 2017 - One year after the first installation of Hoylu's Huddlewall bundle, Suffolk has continued to expand their adoption of the platform and software to offices and project sites across the U.S.A. Through additional orders throughout the year, Suffolk has Hoylu software now operating in their Smart Labs that are used to identify, test and scale new technologies intended to transform the construction experience and revolutionize the industry. These Smart Labs are currently located in Boston, San Francisco, New York, Miami and Tampa with an eye toward additional expansion in the new year. The platform being used broadly across the company represents one of the first construction companies that has fully unified behind Hoylu's products, and has moved to it being part of their standard operating process.

Hoylu Software Suite provides the critical digital tools to construction organizations for the smarter way to build. Our construction partners find the ability to collaborate in real time across multiple sites provide them a more efficient and quicker way to complete construction. The ability to save time and reduce communication friction allows teams to plan, resolve outstanding work items, and consolidate knowledge in a way that brings innovation to life on a daily basis.

For Suffolk, the Hoylu system is used to improve collaboration efficiency, requires limited training and ultimately helps save time and money for the company and its clients. Innovation rooms running the Hoylu Software Suite are consistently booked from all departments at Suffolk, including lean planning activities, marketing, finance, business development and many other functions. The system is used for brainstorming, scheduling, document markup, checklists, concept work and process planning. It also works with all existing third-party software providers, making the system truly versatile for all types of work efforts. For all of these reasons, as well as the overall product flexibility and ROI benefits, Suffolk made the decision to standardize on the platform.

