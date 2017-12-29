

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit widened in November from the previous year on higher imports, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Friday.



The trade deficit increased to $6.32 billion in November from $4.15 billion in the same period of 2016. However, the deficit decreased from $7.3 billion registered in October.



Exports logged a double-digit annual growth of 11.2 percent following October's 8.8 percent increase.



At the same time, imports showed a bigger growth of 21.3 percent but slower than the 24.7 percent increase seen in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, exports rose by seasonally and calendar adjusted 1.6 percent, while imports dropped 2.4 percent in November. Calendar adjusted exports gained 11.1 percent and imports by 21.4 percent.



