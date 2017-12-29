Announcement of Change in Total Number of Votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 29,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, AB SKF confirms the following.

As per 29 December the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 35,055,803 shares of Series A and 420,295,265 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 77,085,330.AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF (publ)

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the FinancialInstruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 CET on 29 December 2017.

