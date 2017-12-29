

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd. said that it has entered into an aircraft purchase agreement for 50 Airbus A320neo aircraft from Airbus S.A.S. (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) with an aggregate list price of about US$5.42 billion. These Airbus A320neo aircraft will be delivered to the Group in stages in 2023.



Following this incremental order, China Aircraft Leasing's total order book with Airbus will increase to 202 aircraft, a remarkable achievement underpinned by CALC's decade-long relationship with the manufacturer. The Group shall purchase 15 additional Airbus A320neo aircraft in January 2018 subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions.



