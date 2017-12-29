Mariehamn, 2017-12-29 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bank of Åland Plc Total number of voting rights and capital December 29, 2017, 10.00 CET



Bank of Åland Plc: Subscription of Series B shares as part of implementation of 2014 option programme



A subscription of new Series B shares has been carried out on the basis of the Bank of Åland's 2014 option programme, targeted to key individuals. The total subscription price amounts to EUR 720,000. The Bank of Åland issued a stock exchange release about the issue of option rights in Swedish and Finnish on October 1, 2014. It also described the issue of option rights in all language versions of the 2014 Annual Report.



The new Series B shares have been recorded in the Finnish Trade Register, and the Bank of Åland has applied to combine the new Series B shares with the existing Series B and to allow trading in the new Series B shares on the Nasdaq Helsinki exchange starting on January 2, 2018.



After the share subscription was recorded in the Finnish Trade Register, the share capital of the Bank of Åland totals EUR 41,949,003.76, allocated between 6,476,138 Series A shares and 8,959,175 Series B shares.



Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp)



For further information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel + 358 (0)40 512 7505