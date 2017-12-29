London stocks were expected to open a little firmer on the last trading day of 2017, although volumes are set to be very light as we head into the new year, with no data releases of note due and corporate news thin on the ground. The FTSE 100 was called to kick off the half day of trading three points higher at 7,626. On Thursday, the index crept to a fresh record close of 7,622.88. In corporate news, Balfour Beatty said it will pay down debt and its full year results will be higher than ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...