Balfour Beatty said it will pay down debt and its full year results will be higher than recently guided after it sold off another chunk of its stake in Connect Plus, the company which operates the M25 orbital motorway. The infrastructure construction specialist sold a 7.5% stake for £62m cash, making an expected £32m profit, to funds managed by Dalmore Capital. Following a 12.5% sale to Dalmore at an identical price per share of £103m earlier this month, Balfour now has a 20% stake in the M25 ...

