

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit was larger than the initial estimate in October, revised data from Finland Customs Office showed Friday.



The trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 133 million in October instead of EUR 120 million estimated on December 8.



Exports climbed by unrevised 17 percent, while imports grew 14 percent, which was revised up from 13 percent.



During January to October, the trade deficit totaled EUR 1.8 billion, in line with preliminary estimate.



