On December 27, 2017, the shares in Karlbergsvägen 77 Fastighets AB were given observation status due to a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation following a press release from the company on December 22, 2017. The press release contained information regarding that the working capital of the company only was sufficient until and including January 2018.



On December 28, 2017, Karlbergsvägen 77 Fastighets AB published a press release with information that the company has received additional shareholder loan from the main owners Fridhem and Patriam of in total SEK 12 million to ensure the liquidity and working capital needs in 2018.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status in the shares in Karlbergsvägen 77 Fastighets AB (KV77 PREF, ISIN code SE0009470230, order book ID 135680) shall be removed. The observation status will be removed with effect as of today, December 29, 2017.



