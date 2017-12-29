The output of all the main sources of thermal electricity generation declined in the first nine months of this year, as hydro, wind and solar boomed and demand fell.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) is a particularly rich source of information for those delving into the details of the transformation of the U.S. power system. And this data is showing that 2017 may be the first year where solar and wind arrive on the power system in a big way, digging into the market share of not just coal, but also natural gas.

The EIA's Monthly Energy Review for December 2017 shows coal generation falling 1.5% in the first nine months of the year versus the first nine months of 2016. This is a continuation of the slide that coal has been on in the United States for the last decade, with the output of electricity from coal-fired plants falling 39% from its 2007 peak to 2016.

Much of the story for the first part of the 21st century has been the replacement of coal with natural gas, with electricity generation from gas more than doubling from 2000 through 2016 as hydraulic fracturing (fracking) transformed the gas industry. However, in the ...

