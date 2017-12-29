

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation slowed more than expected in December, according to flash data from the statistical office INE, released Friday.



Inflation eased to 1.2 percent in December from 1.7 percent in November. This was the lowest rate since November 2016. Inflation was forecast to slow moderately to 1.5 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent compared to a 0.6 percent rise seen in the same period of 2016. Monthly inflation came in line with expectations.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, came in at 1.3 percent versus 1.8 percent in November. The pace of growth slowed more than the 1.4 percent economists had forecast.



On a monthly basis, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent, slightly slower than the expected 0.2 percent.



