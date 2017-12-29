Ahtium Oyj: Ahtium Announces Dates of Financial Reporting for 2018

Stock Exhange Release
Ahtium Plc
29 December 2017
Ahtium Announces Dates of Financial Reporting for 2018
Ahtium Plc ("Ahtium") will release financial information during the year 2018 as follows:
- Annual Results Review for the year ended 31 December 2017 on 14 February 2018
- Interim Report January - June on 13 September 2018
The Annual General Meeting of Ahtium is provisionally scheduled for 24 May 2018.
The Review by the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements for 2017 will be published during the week starting 12 March 2018.
Enquiries
Ahtium Plc Tel +358 20 7129 800
Pekka Perä, CEO
Pekka Erkinheimo, Deputy CEO
