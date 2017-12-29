Ahtium Oyj: Ahtium Announces Dates of Financial Reporting for 2018

Stock Exhange Release

Ahtium Plc

29 December 2017

Ahtium Announces Dates of Financial Reporting for 2018





Ahtium Plc ("Ahtium") will release financial information during the year 2018 as follows:

Annual Results Review for the year ended 31 December 2017 on 14 February 2018



Interim Report January - June on 13 September 2018



The Annual General Meeting of Ahtium is provisionally scheduled for 24 May 2018.

The Review by the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements for 2017 will be published during the week starting 12 March 2018.

Enquiries

Ahtium Plc Tel +358 20 7129 800

Pekka Perä, CEO

Pekka Erkinheimo, Deputy CEO

Ahtium Dates of Financial Reporting for 2018 (http://hugin.info/136227/R/2158680/829828.pdf)



