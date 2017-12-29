Britain is set to have the worst wage growth of any wealthy nation next year, ranking behind Italy, Greece and Hungary, according to analysis by the TUC. The UK is forecast to come bottom from 32 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development wealthy nations for wage performance in 2018, according to the study of OECD figures by the unions' umbrella group. - Guardian British businesses are already suffering from a lack of workers as EU staff quit their jobs and leave the country, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...