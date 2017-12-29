Low-cost airline Wizz Air has completed and signed documentation with Airbus which, amongst other things, provides for the purchase of 146 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft. This purchase will enable Wizz to deliver on its fleet replacement and expansion plans and to continue delivering strong growth for the next decade. At current list prices, the order is valued at more than $17.2bn, although Airbus has granted significant discounts from list prices to Wizz Air, which will retain flexibility in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...